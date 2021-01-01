Trump extends ban on immigration to US

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has extended immigration bans till March 31 this year blocking many “green card” applicants and temporary foreign workers from entering the country.

The bans imposed in April and June were due to expire on 31st of December, 2020.

Meanwhile, a court hearing into an appeal against a California court's blocking of the ban is due on 19th of this month as in October last.

President-elect Joe Biden, who will assume office on 20th of this month has criticized the restrictions, but has not yet said whether he would immediately reverse them.

In April, Trump tweeted that he was suspending immigration into the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens,” Trump wrote on Twitter, “I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”