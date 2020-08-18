Pakistan Army chief, Saudi prince discuss regional security

RIYADH – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Deputy Minister of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Khalid Bin Salaman Bin Abdulaziz.

Matters of mutual interest including bilateral defense, security cooperation and regional security were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS, who was on his official visit to KSA, earlier met Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud, Commander Joint Forces, Saudi Arabia.

“Prospects for military cooperation and ways to support and boost it were reviewed in addition to matters to common concerns during the meeting,” the Saudi government said in a statement.

The army chief is accompanied by Director-General Inter-Servies Intelligence Lt Gen. Faiz Hameed.

Gen Bajwa had arrived in the kingdom earlier in the day on his official visit.

Earlier, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed to Reuters that the army chief was travelling to Saudi Arabia, saying that the visit was pre-planned and "primarily military affairs oriented,"