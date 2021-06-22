Islamabad and Karachi ranked among the least expensive cities for foreign employees

Two cities of Pakistan have been named among world’s least expensive cities for foreign workers.

Capital city Islamabad and the country's biggest Karachi have been ranked 199 and 201 respectively with former up one place and latter four places from last year, shows a 2021 cost-of-living survey by consultancy firm Mercer.

The survey looks at 209 cities around the world, and is based on the cost of expenses such as housing, transport and food in the cities.

It helps multinational companies and governments determine salaries for their expatriate employees.

India’s Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata are also ranked in the list but they are expensive than Pakistani cities in terms of cost of living.

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan is the world’s most expensive city, pushing Hong Kong to second most expensive, while Beirut is up 42 places to become the third most expensive city due to the escalation of various crises, including COVID-19 pandemic.