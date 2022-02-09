Noor Mukadam murder case: Main accused Zahir Jaffer rejects charges against him
ISLAMABAD – Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Wednesday rejected the charges framed against him.

Responding to a questionnaire under section 342, Zahir said, “Noor Mukadam has arranged a party with her friends at my place. I wasn’t in my senses due to excessive use of drugs. Hours later when I got conscious, I found myself tied up in the lounge.

“After sometime I was rescued by police and people in civilian clothes. I got to know after the rescue that Noor Mukadam has been murdered by people in the party or someone else,” said Zahir Jaffer.

The main accused said, “Plaintiff Shaukat Muqaddam is an influential person. He was involved in fabricating the case with help of police.”

Zahir said, “I and my parents are being involved in this case because the unfortunate incident happened at our place. My parents are innocent in this case. I have been dragged into this due to the influence of the plaintiff.”

Later, the hearing was adjourned till February 14.

Noor Mukadam (27), daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered inside a house in Islamabad’s F-7/4 Sector on July 20 last year. The prime accused was arrested at the crime scene on the day of the murder.

The high court had last year ordered that the trial in the case be completed in two months.

