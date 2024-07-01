Search

Pakistan

Registration begins for ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ programme; here's what you need to apply!

Web Desk
07:55 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
Registration begins for ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ programme; here's what you need to apply!

LAHORE – The Punjab government has started registering representatives for the "Maryam Ki Dastak" programme.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the programme’s scope will be gradually expanded to all districts by the end of the year.

She added that efforts to increase the number of services this initiative offers, from 10 to 65, have already begun.

Maryam Nawaz said this initiative would bring services directly to people’s doorsteps and help eliminate corruption in government offices. 

She emphasized that Punjab is advancing into the digital era, using Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence to serve the public more effectively.

Maryam Nawaz also mentioned that hundreds of thousands of young people will act as facilitators in the ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ project, providing them with job opportunities.

Requirements for Maryam Ki Dastak Volunteers:

  • Minimum education of intermediate level.
  • A mobile phone with internet access.
  • A clearance certificate from the local police station.
  • A personal motorbike and driving license.
  • Volunteers will receive training after meeting these criteria.

Services offered by Maryam Ki Dastak:

  • Issuance of domicile, e-stamping, birth, death, and marriage certificates.
  • Easier processing of property tax, token tax, motor vehicle registration, and vehicle transfer through the Dastak app.
  • The Punjab Chief Minister has also directed the launch of the ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ app services across all districts.

‘Maryam Ki Dastak’: How does this new public service delivery app work in Punjab?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

08:19 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, India swap prisoners’ lists

07:55 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Registration begins for ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ programme; here's what ...

07:12 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Punjab boards 10th class result 2024 date surfaces; details inside

04:58 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Honda CD 70, CG 125 latest prices in Pakistan from July 2024

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

03:03 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Lesco increases new electricity connection fee from July 2024

Pakistan

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

10:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Pakistan seeks small arms, modern equipment from US for Operation ...

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:31 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Chinese granted visa-free entry to another country in fresh tourism push

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Gold prices slightly decreases in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal -1 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: