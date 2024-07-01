Registration begins for ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ programme; here's what you need to apply!

LAHORE – The Punjab government has started registering representatives for the "Maryam Ki Dastak" programme.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the programme’s scope will be gradually expanded to all districts by the end of the year.

She added that efforts to increase the number of services this initiative offers, from 10 to 65, have already begun.

Maryam Nawaz said this initiative would bring services directly to people’s doorsteps and help eliminate corruption in government offices.

She emphasized that Punjab is advancing into the digital era, using Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence to serve the public more effectively.

Maryam Nawaz also mentioned that hundreds of thousands of young people will act as facilitators in the ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ project, providing them with job opportunities.

Requirements for Maryam Ki Dastak Volunteers:

Minimum education of intermediate level.

A mobile phone with internet access.

A clearance certificate from the local police station.

A personal motorbike and driving license.

Volunteers will receive training after meeting these criteria.

Services offered by Maryam Ki Dastak: