realme introduces comprehensive Screen Care Protection for 12 Series

LAHORE - Realme has announced its new Screen Care Protection for its recently launched realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G smartphones.

This initiative aims to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure an unparalleled user experience. It underlines realme's commitment to delivering high-quality after-sales services and strengthening customer trust in its products.

What is Screen Care Protection?

Starting July 1, 2024, any realme 12 series phone activated within the first week of July (from July 1 to July 7, 2024) will come with an exclusive Screen Care Protection plan. This means that if the screen of your realme 12 series phone breaks within the first six months of purchase, you are eligible for a free screen replacement at any authorized Realme service center in Pakistan. This offer is valued at Rs. 18,000/-.

How to Avail the Offer?

To benefit from this offer, customers must purchase their realme 12 series phone from any authorized realme dealer. Once purchased, insert the SIM card and connect to the network. The phone will be automatically activated, and the Screen Care Protection plan will be linked to the device's IMEI number.

In the unfortunate event that the screen of your device gets damaged within six months, customers can visit any authorized realme service center in Pakistan to get a free screen replacement. No additional registration is required post-purchase, making the process straightforward and hassle-free.

realme 12+ 5G: Advanced Technology for the Modern User

The realme 12+ 5G is quickly being recognized by the media as a formidable competitor in the 5G smartphone market. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, featuring an 8-core 64-bit architecture with 2 ARM® Cortex-A78 @2.6GHz and 6 ARM® Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz cores, along with a Mali-G68 GPU, it delivers robust performance while maintaining ultra-low power consumption.

Available in two variants, 12GB RAM+256GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM, the realme 12+ 5G has scored over 580,000 on the AnTuTu Benchmark, setting a new standard in its price bracket and proving its capability to handle more than the average user’s needs.

Inspired by renowned French watchmaker Ollivier Savéo, known for his collaborations with luxury Swiss watch brands like Rolex and Breitling, the realme 12+ 5G features a polished sunburst dial design, premium vegan leather, and PVD polished edges. It offers an ultra-light and slim form factor with just 7.87mm thickness and 190g weight.

realme 12: Performance and Style

On the other hand, the realme 12, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, stands as a formidable force in its segment. This powerhouse chipset ensures a comprehensive performance boost, enhancing every aspect of the user experience, especially when compared to other devices utilizing the same Snapdragon 685 processor. The realme 12 is available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

Both the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G come with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, designed to capture clear shots from any distance. The 2X In-sensor zoom and Cinematic 2X Portrait Mode offer flexible shooting with DSLR-like bokeh. SuperOIS technology ensures stable video and image capturing, ideal for fast-paced scenarios.

The realme 12 is priced at PKR 59,999, while the realme 12+ 5G is available for PKR 74,999. Both devices are now available in the market. For further updates and to explore realme's extensive range of products and services, visit the official realme website or contact your nearest realme authorized dealer.