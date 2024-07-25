Import of Rs100 million Land Cruiser for Punjab Assemly speaker approved?

Finance Committee also approves purchase of new cars for deputy speaker, assembly secretary
The Finance Committee has approved the purchase of high-end vehicles for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.
According to reports, a new imported Land Cruiser worth Rs100 million will be acquired for Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. The committee has also sanctioned new vehicles for the Deputy Speaker and the Assembly Secretary. Additionally, two Vigo trucks, costing Rs30 million, will be purchased to enhance the security of the Punjab Assembly Speaker.
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and PPP’s Ali Haider Gilani support these vehicle purchases, citing their necessity. However, the decision has met with strong opposition.
Critics argue that buying such expensive vehicles during economic difficulties shows a blatant disregard for public sentiment. Finance Committee member Ali Imtiaz Virk condemned the move as an unnecessary extravagance and a mockery of the public, announcing plans for nationwide rallies that will proceed only with the required No Objection Certificate (NOC).
This controversy underscores the ongoing debate about government spending priorities and public accountability, especially in times of economic strain.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
