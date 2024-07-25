Scotland Yard drops investigation against Nawaz, Maryam in Arshad Sharif murder case

Scotland Yard has concluded its investigation into the allegations made by Tasneem Haider regarding the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

The investigation was looking into claims against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and their associates. After a year and a half of inquiry, Scotland Yard decided to end the investigation.

Tasneem Haider had accused the Sharif family and their associates of involvement in Arshad Sharif's murder and also alleged an attack on PTI founder Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The Counter-Terror Command Unit confirmed that there was no need to formally pursue the allegations, as Haider was unable to provide evidence against the Sharif family members, including Saleem Raza, Nasir Mahmood, Zubair Gul, and Rashid Nasrullah.

Tasneem Haider had claimed in November 2022 that Nawaz Sharif was involved in a conspiracy to murder Arshad Sharif.

The Metropolitan Police conducted a scoping exercise to assess the validity of these claims and assigned the investigation to the Counter-Terror Command Unit.

According to the police, Haider and his lawyer, Mehtab Aziz, had asserted that they possessed evidence to support their allegations. Scotland Yard has also informed Tasneem Haider of their decision.