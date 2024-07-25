Scotland Yard drops investigation against Nawaz, Maryam in Arshad Sharif murder case

Scotland Yard has concluded its investigation into the allegations made by Tasneem Haider regarding the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.
The investigation was looking into claims against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and their associates. After a year and a half of inquiry, Scotland Yard decided to end the investigation.
Tasneem Haider had accused the Sharif family and their associates of involvement in Arshad Sharif's murder and also alleged an attack on PTI founder Imran Khan in Wazirabad.
The Counter-Terror Command Unit confirmed that there was no need to formally pursue the allegations, as Haider was unable to provide evidence against the Sharif family members, including Saleem Raza, Nasir Mahmood, Zubair Gul, and Rashid Nasrullah.
Tasneem Haider had claimed in November 2022 that Nawaz Sharif was involved in a conspiracy to murder Arshad Sharif.
The Metropolitan Police conducted a scoping exercise to assess the validity of these claims and assigned the investigation to the Counter-Terror Command Unit.
According to the police, Haider and his lawyer, Mehtab Aziz, had asserted that they possessed evidence to support their allegations. Scotland Yard has also informed Tasneem Haider of their decision.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.