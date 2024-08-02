Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral prayers offered in Doha

DOHA – The funeral prayers of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh were offered in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

The funeral prayers were held at the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque after Friday prayers. Several leaders and a larger number people attended the final rituals of the leader of resistance group.

He will be laid to rest at a graveyard in Lusail.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Iranian capital city of Tehran in an airstrike on Wednesday.

The resistance group has blamed Israel for the death of Haniyeh. It also vowed to take revenge for the assassination of its leader.

Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was assassinated in an airstrike that targeted his residence in north Tehran around 2 a.m. local time (1030GMT).

The attack reportedly took place at a guesthouse where he was staying after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president.

A day earlier, Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led funeral prayer for Ismail Haniyeh, the Political Chief of Hamas.

The funeral was attended by thousands at the University of Tehran, and it began with remarks from Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who praised Haniyeh as a significant voice for the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The resolution, which was approved by government and opposition lawmakers, also expressed condolences with Haniyeh’s family and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.