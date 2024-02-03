Search

Pakistan jacks up electricity prices by Rs4.66/unit on account of fuel charges adjustment

09:40 AM | 3 Feb, 2024
Pakistan jacks up electricity prices by Rs4.66/unit on account of fuel charges adjustment
KARACHI – In another blow for inflation-hit people, the power regulator jacked up the electricity tariff by Rs4.56 per unit on Saturday.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification, raising the power tariff by Rs 4.56 per unit in the account fuel adjustment charges for month of December 2023.

Ahead of the elections, people were expecting some relief but consumers faced back-to-back blows, first petrol and now the hike in power tariff that will blow their household budgets.

The hike, linked to fuel adjustment, will collectively burden power consumers with an additional Rs39.5 billion.

It is worth noting that in two months, electricity prices have gone up by Rs8.69 due to fuel price adjustment. In November alone, the electricity tariff was raised by Rs4.13. 

In just two months, the power tariff rise has put an additional burden of Rs76 billion on consumers. 

The recent increase in power tariff applies to all consumer categories except for those served by K-Electric and Lifeline customers.

NEPRA notified the surge after ending a hearing on Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit.

The decline in electricity consumption also played a role in the elevated prices, and will surely contribute to more inflation, especially in hard times when people are paying record prices for basic commodities.

09:40 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

