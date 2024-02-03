Pakistan jacks up electricity prices by Rs4.66/unit on account of fuel charges adjustment

KARACHI – In another blow for inflation-hit people, the power regulator jacked up the electricity tariff by Rs4.56 per unit on Saturday.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification, raising the power tariff by Rs 4.56 per unit in the account fuel adjustment charges for month of December 2023.
Ahead of the elections, people were expecting some relief but consumers faced back-to-back blows, first petrol and now the hike in power tariff that will blow their household budgets.
The hike, linked to fuel adjustment, will collectively burden power consumers with an additional Rs39.5 billion.
It is worth noting that in two months, electricity prices have gone up by Rs8.69 due to fuel price adjustment. In November alone, the electricity tariff was raised by Rs4.13.
In just two months, the power tariff rise has put an additional burden of Rs76 billion on consumers.
The recent increase in power tariff applies to all consumer categories except for those served by K-Electric and Lifeline customers.
NEPRA notified the surge after ending a hearing on Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit.
The decline in electricity consumption also played a role in the elevated prices, and will surely contribute to more inflation, especially in hard times when people are paying record prices for basic commodities.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
