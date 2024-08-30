Honda unveils major upgrade in iconic Civic model: Details inside

Honda Atlas Cars has announced a significant upgrade to its renowned Civic model, enhancing the driving experience with the addition of wireless phone charging capability.

According to the details, this new feature will allow drivers to conveniently charge their mobile devices without the need for cables, making the driving experience even more seamless. Notably, the company has introduced this upgrade without any price increase, which is expected to be a key selling point as further details are anticipated to be revealed soon.

The eleventh generation of the Honda Civic was launched in Pakistan in 2022, offering three variants: the base model priced at PKR 5,099,000, the Oriel at PKR 5,399,000, and the flagship RS variant at PKR 6,149,000.

However, the economic landscape has shifted dramatically since then. Due to increased taxes, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar, and broader economic instability, the prices have nearly doubled. This surge in prices has resulted in the current generation of the Civic being the least sold variant in its 30-year history in Pakistan.

In 2022, 5,693 units of the Civic were sold between March and December. In stark contrast, only 1,967 units were sold in 2023.

With this new upgrade, Honda is likely aiming to rejuvenate interest in the Civic, despite the challenging economic environment.