A US-supplied F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine crashed while attempting to thwart a Russian attack.

According to international media, the American-made F-16 jet crashed during combat with Russian forces, resulting in the death of the pilot. The plane was not hit by any missile.

It is noteworthy that the US had just delivered six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this month, which President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced would be operational from August 4.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military stated that before the crash, the jet had successfully intercepted four Russian cruise missiles and was heading toward its next target when it suddenly lost communication.

During the rescue operation, the wreckage of the plane was found, along with the charred body of the pilot, identified as Oleksii Myes, a highly skilled and veteran Ukrainian Air Force pilot.

However, the Ukrainian military further clarified that the American-made F-16 did not crash due to a Russian attack; it was likely an error on the part of the pilot.

An inquiry committee has been formed to determine the cause of the accident.

Experts suggest that there might have been a technical fault in the recently sent F-16 by the US. They argue that it is unlikely that such a top pilot from the Ukrainian Air Force would make an error.

Meanwhile, viral images on social media show the rear part of the American F-16 jet on fire as it flies through the air.

Some eyewitnesses on social media reported that the jet had caught fire before crashing and was wobbling before it hit the ground.

Experts are surprised that the pilot did not eject. There are speculations that either the parachute failed to deploy, or the aircraft’s emergency exit system malfunctioned.

Military experts have emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.

On social media, users have expressed concerns that the US might have provided Ukraine with faulty or expired F-16 jets.