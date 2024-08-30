US-made F-16 crashes in Ukraine during combat, pilot killed

A US-supplied F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine crashed while attempting to thwart a Russian attack.
According to international media, the American-made F-16 jet crashed during combat with Russian forces, resulting in the death of the pilot. The plane was not hit by any missile.
It is noteworthy that the US had just delivered six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this month, which President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced would be operational from August 4.
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military stated that before the crash, the jet had successfully intercepted four Russian cruise missiles and was heading toward its next target when it suddenly lost communication.
During the rescue operation, the wreckage of the plane was found, along with the charred body of the pilot, identified as Oleksii Myes, a highly skilled and veteran Ukrainian Air Force pilot.
However, the Ukrainian military further clarified that the American-made F-16 did not crash due to a Russian attack; it was likely an error on the part of the pilot.
An inquiry committee has been formed to determine the cause of the accident.
Experts suggest that there might have been a technical fault in the recently sent F-16 by the US. They argue that it is unlikely that such a top pilot from the Ukrainian Air Force would make an error.
Meanwhile, viral images on social media show the rear part of the American F-16 jet on fire as it flies through the air.
Some eyewitnesses on social media reported that the jet had caught fire before crashing and was wobbling before it hit the ground.
Experts are surprised that the pilot did not eject. There are speculations that either the parachute failed to deploy, or the aircraft’s emergency exit system malfunctioned.
Military experts have emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.
On social media, users have expressed concerns that the US might have provided Ukraine with faulty or expired F-16 jets.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.