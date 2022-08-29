PM Shehbaz arrives in Nowshera to review flood relief activities
NOWSHERA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Nowshera to review operation in flood-affected areas.
He was briefed about the damages caused by flood and relief activities.
The prime minister will also interact with the flood affected people at relief camps.
Later, the Prime Minister will also visit Charsadda and the site of Mohmand Dam where he will brief about the Mohmand dam project.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist the flood victims.
PM Shehbaz approves Rs10bn for disaster relief as ... 04:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of Rs10 billion for calamity-hit Balochistan as ...
Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet said that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will visit Taunsa Sharif to express solidarity with flood victims.
