Suzuki Alto ex-factory price update for November 2024

LAHORE – The all new Suzuki Alto has become a favorite car in Pakistan for its stunning fuel efficiency, compact size, and ease of maintenance.

Its modern design and spacious interior create a perfect blend of form and function. Built for smooth preformation, this car offers tremendous fuel efficiency and reliability.

The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a young and vibrant look to Alto. While the headlamps in a bold design instantly grab the attention. The aesthetically designed door panels and irresistible stylish back accentuated the richness of the sharp design as well as give the car a lively appearance.

All new alto 660 cc is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

It is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, it provides impressive fuel efficiency.

Suzuki Alto Prices in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Alto VX stands at Rs2,331,000 while VXR variant is available for Rs2,707,000. Furthermore, the Alto VXR-AGS model’s ex-factory price stands at Rs2,894,000 while VXL-AGS is available for Rs3,045,000 in Pakistan.

The company charges taxes from filers and non-filers in lien with the government policy.