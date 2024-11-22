Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Suzuki Alto ex-factory price update for November 2024

Suzuki Alto Ex Factory Price Update For November 2024

LAHORE – The all new Suzuki Alto has become a favorite car in Pakistan for its stunning fuel efficiency, compact size, and ease of maintenance.

Its modern design and spacious interior create a perfect blend of form and function. Built for smooth preformation, this car offers tremendous fuel efficiency and reliability.

The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a young and vibrant look to Alto. While the headlamps in a bold design instantly grab the attention. The aesthetically designed door panels and irresistible stylish back accentuated the richness of the sharp design as well as give the car a lively appearance.

All new alto 660 cc is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

It is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, it provides impressive fuel efficiency.

Suzuki Alto Prices in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Alto VX stands at Rs2,331,000 while VXR variant is available for Rs2,707,000. Furthermore, the Alto VXR-AGS model’s ex-factory price stands at Rs2,894,000 while VXL-AGS is available for Rs3,045,000 in Pakistan.

The company charges taxes from filers and non-filers in lien with the government policy.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 22 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

