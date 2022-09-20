Aima Baig accused of cheating on ex-fiancé Shahbaz Shigri
Web Desk
07:56 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Aima Baig accused of cheating on ex-fiancé Shahbaz Shigri
Source: Instagram
Share

British model Taloulah Mair has claimed that popular Pakistani singer Aima Baig cheated on Shahbaz Shigri while she was engaged to him.

Taloulah claimed the Kaif o Suroor singer cheated with her boyfriend Qes Ahmed. She accused Qes of being a womaniser and a swindler and that he had affairs with many women, including Aima.

Baig recently made headlines after she confirmed her breakup with Shabaz and requested her fans to stop texting her to apologise.

Aima has deleted pictures of herself with Shahbaz, who remained mostly silent during the entire episode. Since there was trouble in paradise, many have been speculating about the breakup for quite some time now.

However, Taloulah has complicated the situation by levelling serious allegations against Aima. In her video, she called Aima “one of the most known women in Pakistan”.

Taloulah was dating Pakistani “filmmaker” Qes Ahmed, who allegedly took away $10,000 from her and cheated on her with none other than Aima Baig. According to Taloulah, Qes told her while boasting about cheating on women that he was dating “one of the most recognized women” in Pakistan.

Here is how Twitter is reacting to the latest reports on the entire situation.

Aima Baig confirms breakup with Shahbaz Shigri 08:02 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

In a shocking turn of events, famed Pakistani singer Aima Baig and her fiance Shahbaz Shigri have called it quits after ...

More From This Category
Zhalay Sarhadi wins fans' hearts in new avatar
09:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Resham embarks on 'a new beginning' to make ...
05:17 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to help flood ...
04:48 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Yashma Gill's new video wins over internet
04:19 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Faysal Quraishi wins hearts with new BTS video
03:49 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in ...
03:18 PM | 20 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zhalay Sarhadi wins fans' hearts in new avatar
09:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr