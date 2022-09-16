Aima Baig confirms breaking up with Shahbaz Shigri

In a shocking turn of events, famed Pakistani singer Aima Baig and her fiance Shahbaz Shigri have called it quits after being engaged for over a year.

Earlier, the rumour mill churned out that the Do Bol singer and the Parey Hut Love actor called off their engagement and didn't announce it officially. Recently, the Dhola singer took to Instagram and confirmed the rumours.

Baig and Shigri's breakup rumours came to the limelight when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their pictures from social media as well. The duo didn't respond to any speculation until recently. While Baig clarified the air, Shigri still has to release a statement.

The Baazi singer shared a note, in which she stated: "I will always respect this person for giving me a good time."

She further stated, "Yes we have parted ways but we both are doing good and fine so don't worry. I wanted to do this in the most respectful way and so I did. People can choose their way of expressing their feelings, that defines who they are from the inside. That's me telling the truth to anyone are they or are they not together? And the answer is nope, me and Shahbaz are not together anymore."

The Aey Zindagi singer ended the note with, Music is life, lets see where it takes us."

For the unversed, the couple announced their engagement on July 24, 2021, in a private family affair. Before getting engaged to Aima, Shigri was married to Pakistani model, Ayesha Linea. Baig is a successful singer in Lollywood known for her powerful vocals and charisma.