Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 09, 2022
08:37 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 09, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|206.1
|209.6
|Euro
|EUR
|213.55
|217.55
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|248.1
|251.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|55.7
|56.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|54.6
|55.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|139.86
|141.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|548.93
|553.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|158.05
|159.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.72
|30.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|28.46
|28.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|26.08
|26.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.59
|2.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|671.7
|676.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.37
|46.82
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|126.79
|127.99
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|20.76
|21.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|536.79
|541.29
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|56.22
|56.72
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|146.86
|148.16
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|19.77
|20.07
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|213.04
|214.79
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.94
|6.04
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:37 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 July 202208:21 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Imran vows not to let 'man based in Lahore' steal Punjab by-elections ...12:21 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Do you know how many Pakistanis are performing Hajj this year?11:59 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- 'Tell me with your eyes,' says Maya Ali as she shares photos, video ...09:39 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
'Tell me with your eyes,' says Maya Ali as she shares photos, video from latest shoot
09:39 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Alizeh Shah and Eveready Pictures amicably resolve a disputed matter08:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Celebrities spotted at Umar Mukhtar's fun-filled dholki08:09 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap07:40 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022