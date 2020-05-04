Pakistan easing lockdown restrictions slowly, says PM

Members of Corona Relief Tiger Force will not get salaries
Web Desk
04:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
Pakistan easing lockdown restrictions slowly, says PM
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government is easing lockdown measures, which were taken to stem the spread of coronavirus, gradually as it deprived numbers of people from their jobs.

Addressing Corona Relief Tiger Force, which is going to start operation from today, the prime minister highlighted that the lockdown vastly affected daily wagers and labourers community, adding that it also caused unemployment in the country.

He said that SOPs are being outlined regarding lifting the lockdown in the country in order to spin the wheel of the economy.

“We will have to re-impose the lockdown if people showed negligence while following the SOPs,” the prime minister said.

Talking about the tiger force, he said that it will work in coordination with the local administration, adding that it will not be authorised to take action against someone on its own.

As it is a volunteer force, the members will not get any salary, he said, adding that they will not collect funds from people.

The force will point out the violations like hoarding, etc and will inform the administration that will take action.

The volunteers will also register the people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said.

More From This Category
Pakistan easing lockdown restrictions slowly, ...
04:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
Woman martyred in latest ceasefire violation by ...
08:44 PM | 9 Jan, 2019
Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference to be ...
12:19 PM | 18 Nov, 2018

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr