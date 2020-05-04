Burj Khalifa: World's Tallest Donation Box shines with 180k lights

ISLAMABAD – Contributions have poured in for the World's Tallest Donation Box, shining 180,000 lights on 18 floors of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, within 24 hours of the initiative's launch.

The donations raised on the first day will help provide 180,000 meals for individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE, as part of the initiative that aims to illuminate Burj Khalifa's 1.2 million lights in a message of hope and solidarity to the world.

Burj Khalifa lights up to help light up the lives of the most affected by the global pandemic. Together the impossible is possible. Visit https://t.co/rMcq2trKmR to donate. #1Light1Meal #WorldsTallestDonationBox@MBRInitiatives pic.twitter.com/c1vkI0e9Hm — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) May 3, 2020

Emirates news Agency (WAM) reported that launched as part of the '10 million meals' campaign on Saturday, the World's Tallest Donation Box enables companies, entities and the public to purchase lights of Burj Khalifa, for as little as Dh10 eac, to collectively donate 1.2 million meals or food parcels to low-income individuals and families in the UAE.

For every light purchased for Dh10 through the website www.tallestdonationbox.com, one meal is provided to someone in need.

The World's Tallest Donation Box was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with Burj Khalifa, to provide 1.2 million meals to the vulnerable amid the pandemic by illuminating the 1.2 million lights of the world's tallest building.

Standing tall at 828 metres, the iconic Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building known for its unique architectural design.