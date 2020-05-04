Sugar inquiry commission's key member tests positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
04:28 PM | 4 May, 2020
Sugar inquiry commission's key member tests positive for COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD - A forensic report on sugar and wheat scandal is likely to be more delayed as a key members of inquiry commission reportedly tested positive for coronaviru. 

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) additional director, who is part of the highly-empowered probe team, has quarantined himself following his medical report, according to Geo news.

Earlier, the inquiry report was to be submitted on April 25 but the probe team was granted time for more three weeks to complete its investigation. 

On April 26, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar in a tweet said "Sugar forensic Commission report was due today, however the Commission has requested the federal government for extension of time (3 weeks) for submission of a thorough report and their request will be considered by the federal cabinet on Tuesday."

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan the reports of the inquiry committees tasked to probe sugar and wheat crises in the country have been made public on April 4.

The prime minister further directed the committee on sugar to conduct forensic analysis of sugar mills to further expand the findings.

More From This Category
Pakistan to ease lockdown restrictions gradually: ...
09:23 PM | 4 May, 2020
PAF gets first Hindu pilot
09:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
Sugar inquiry commission's key member tests ...
04:28 PM | 4 May, 2020
Details of spending on Diamer Bhasha Dam project ...
03:28 PM | 4 May, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif fails to convince NAB in money ...
03:00 PM | 4 May, 2020
Doctor dies of COVID-19 in Karachi after failing ...
02:34 PM | 4 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr