Revoo Dealers Conference 2025: Empowering the Future of Electric Mobility

LAHORE – In grand celebration of progress, innovation, and partnership, Revoo Pakistan, the country’s fastest-growing electric bike brand under Transsion Holdings, successfully hosted its Dealers Conference 2025 at the iconic PC Hotel, Lahore.

The event brought together key players from the electric mobility space — including Revoo’s strategic partner TranssionTecno Motors (TTM), leading dealers from across Pakistan, and major corporate clients such as Metro, CSD, and top banks — all reflecting the market’s growing trust in Revoo’s promise.

Inspiring Speeches and Strategic Insights

The evening began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, setting a unifying tone. The event was emceed by Sara Baloch, who added charm and rhythm to the proceedings.

Mr. Amir Allawala, CEO of TranssionTecno Motors, welcomed the attendees with words of appreciation and highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and dealer success.

Next, Mr. Kyle Zhang, Country Manager of Revoo Pakistan, took center stage. Known affectionately as “The Man with the Vision,” he reflected on Revoo’s rapid journey, the milestones achieved, and the exciting road ahead in transforming how Pakistan moves.

Mr. Adnan Allawala, COO of TTM, then shared deeper insights into the company’s role in ensuring quality, nationwide reach, and sustainable business practices.

Unveiling the 2025 Product Lineup

A key moment of the event was the launch of Revoo’s new product lineup, presented by Mr. Pascal, Global Sales Leader. Amidst cheers and spotlight, Revoo introduced its latest models: A11, A12, C32 Young, C32, and the flagship E52 — each designed with smart features, local adaptability, and modern aesthetics.

Dealer Network Development & Future Plans

Mr. GhulamMujtaba, National Sales Manager at TTM, provided a comprehensive view of Revoo’s dealer development strategy. With 60 exclusive outlets and 30 key accounts already active, Revoo aims to double its footprint to 120 outlets and 50 key accounts by the end of 2025 — empowering dealers with tools, training, and marketing support for long-term growth.

Recognizing Excellence across the Network

One of the evening’s most uplifting moments was the Dealer Recognition Ceremony, where 67 high-performing dealers were honored on stage with certificates presented by Mr. Kyle, Mr. Amir, and Mr. Adnan — a proud tribute to the dedication and drive that power Revoo’s network.

Marketing, Rewards & Growth Initiatives

Mr. Naveed, Regional Sales Manager, shared key updates on Revoo’sreward policies, marketing strategies, and retail incentive programs. These initiatives are designed to boost dealer profitability, customer outreach, and overall brand presence across urban and rural markets.

Closing with Gratitude

The evening concluded with heartfelt thank-you messages from Mr. Kyle Zhang and Mr. Adnan Allawala, who expressed appreciation for every individual who contributes to Revoo’s momentum — from assembly lines to showrooms, and from city partners to rural entrepreneurs.