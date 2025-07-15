Fire erupts at Ministry of Science and Technology building in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A fire broke out at the Ministry of Science and Technology building on Monday, causing panic among staff and visitors.

According to initial reports, the blaze started on the second floor of the building, possibly due to a malfunction in the air conditioning plant.

Two fire brigade vehicles from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are taking part in firefighting operations and trying to bring the situation under control.

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and investigating the exact cause of the fire.

More to follow…