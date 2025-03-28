Pakistan slashes petrol price by Re1 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday slashed the petrol price by Re1 per litre for next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked on the prices of petroleum products for consumers based on fluctuations in the international market.

The notification stated that the new prices of Motor Spirit and HSD will be effective from March 29, 2025.

The government has reduced the price of petrol by Re1 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs254.63 per liter, down from the previous price of Rs255.63 per liter.

Similarly, there has been no change in the price of High-Speed Diesel, which will remain at Rs258.64 per liter.

Petrol, widely used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles, directly affects the daily budgets of middle and lower-middle-class households, who rely heavily on it for commuting.