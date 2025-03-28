Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan slashes petrol price by Re1 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday slashed the petrol price by Re1 per litre for next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked on the prices of petroleum products for consumers based on fluctuations in the international market.

The notification stated that the new prices of Motor Spirit and HSD will be effective from March 29, 2025.

The government has reduced the price of petrol by Re1 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs254.63 per liter, down from the previous price of Rs255.63 per liter.

Similarly, there has been no change in the price of High-Speed Diesel, which will remain at Rs258.64 per liter.

Petrol, widely used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles, directly affects the daily budgets of middle and lower-middle-class households, who rely heavily on it for commuting.

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 28 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

