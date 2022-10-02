Pakistan issues fresh travel advisory for domestic, international passengers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has revised rules for domestic and international travel in the latest travel advisory.

As the Covid-19 curve flattened in the South Asian nation, officials removed several conditions including mandatory face masks on domestic and international flights.

The top aviation authority issued an advisory to all airlines and travel agents, announcing that wearing facial masks is no more mandatory on-board flights after the country’s top body advised to revise rules for domestic and international travel.

A notification issued in this regard cited “Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable.”

Earlier this year, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority imposed regulation on wearing masks amid Covid resurgence.

Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic ... 12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised travel advisory for passengers of all ...

The development comes as more than 90 percent population of the South Asian nation has been vaccinated against the novel virus, reports said, with Sindh remains on top of the list while Punjab remains runner-up.