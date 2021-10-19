Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by Rs2.65/unit

ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought an increase of Rs2.65 per unit in the power tariff in the wake of fuel price adjustment.

CPPA has sent an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

In September, 36.2% of electricity was produced from hydropower, 17.05% from coal, 8.9% from gas and 18.9% from imported LNG, it said in its application.

It added that the cost of electricity generated from the furnace oil was Rs 19.23 per unit in the month.

NEPRA will conduct hearing on CPPA’s application on October 27

On Oct 15, the PTI-led federal government approved an increase in the electricity tariff by Rs1.39 per unit.

The cabinet approved the increase in power tariff through a circulation summary in order to control rising circular debt.