Chery Tiggo 8: Pakistan’s First 7-Seater Plug-In Hybrid SUV is here, See Prices

By Staff Reporter
12:44 pm | Jan 15, 2026
Chery Tiggo 8 Pakistans First 7 Seater Plug In Hybrid Suv Is Here See Prices

ISLAMABAD – Chery Pakistan officially announced price and availability of its flagship Tiggo 8 PHEV, bringing a new level of luxury, performance, and technology to the country’s SUV market. This 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV is now available nationwide at Rs10,999,000, offering Pakistani car enthusiasts a perfect blend of eco-friendly driving and premium comfort.

Tiggo 8 PHEV is powered by robust hybrid powertrain producing 543 horsepower and 830 Nm of torque, delivering thrilling performance on every drive. Its 18.3 kWh battery enables up to 77 kilometers of pure electric driving, while the overall range reaches an impressive 1,020 kilometers. For added convenience, fast charging allows the battery to jump from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes using a 40 kW DC charger.

Model Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV
Official Price PKR 10,999,000
Booking Amount PKR 5,000,000
Booking Starts 15th January 2026
Offer Ends 31st January 2026
Deliveries Start 26th April 2026

Inside, SUV exudes sophistication and advanced technology. It features a 15.6-inch 2.5K infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, and premium 12-speaker Sony sound system. Passengers enjoy ventilated electric seats, ambient lighting, and dual-zone climate control, ensuring every journey is comfortable and luxurious.

Tiggo 8 PHEV comes equipped with 10 airbags, advanced ADAS driver assistance systems, and a 360-degree camera, providing comprehensive protection for both driver and passengers. Booking for Tiggo 8 PHEV opens January 15 and runs until January 31, with a down payment of PKR 5,000,000. Deliveries begin on April 26, 2026, giving early buyers the first chance to experience this next-generation hybrid SUV.

Chery Pakistan has also hinted that the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 9 series prices will be announced in the coming months, promising a complete hybrid SUV lineup in Pakistan soon. With launch of Tiggo 8 PHEV, Chery is setting new benchmark for luxury, performance, and technology in Pakistan’s growing SUV market.

