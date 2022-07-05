Key suspect in KU attack detained as Sindh info minster points finger at foreign hand
Share
KARACHI – Law enforcement agencies detained a militant who provided technical support for a deadly suicide bomb attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University.
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon addressing a presser in the port city said two terror outfits, Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front, and a neighbouring country were behind the attack that killed four people including three Chinese tutors.
Memon said Counter-Terrorism Department and intelligence team have nabbed the main culprit. He pointed finger at foreign hand, saying the deadly attack was executed with the help of a neighbouring country, which has been supporting the terrorist groups in several ways.
The PPP leader mentioned that the suspect who was in charge of the sleeper cell has revealed crucial information about the incident.
He even mentioned that the suspect held a meeting with suicide bomber Shari Baloch and her husband and another terrorist of the outlawed organisation.
The officials revealed that the mastermind of the attack, Zeb who is an expert at making explosive devices, entered Pakistan via a neighbouring country and was living with Shari Balcoh and her husband.
Who is Shari Baloch, woman suicide bomber who ... 11:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – The woman suicide bomber, who killed four people in Karachi this week, was a married science teacher, a ...
The female attacker was not alone at the time of the suicide bombing, Murtaza Wahab said who also attended the presser.
Security personnel detained the key suspect two months after three Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion outside a Chinese institute at the Karachi University.
CCTV footage shows suicide bomber blowing herself ... 06:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – A video captured by CCTV camera shows a woman suicide bomber who blew herself up close to the van of ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Key suspect in KU attack detained as Sindh info minster points finger ...07:44 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Butt’s new video with Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa wins ...07:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Military officials brief political leaders on security situation, ...06:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Tabish Hashmi believes Kapil Sharma's show copied Pakistani concept05:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022