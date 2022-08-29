Jemima Goldsmith shows concern over flood devastations in Pakistan
Jemima Goldsmith may have been Pakistan's former Prime Minister's ex-wife but her love for Pakistan and its people hasn't subsided at all. The British socialite has always been vocal about her philanthropic activities and urges people all around the world to make it a better place.
Having a soft corner for Pakistan, Jemima has always been in support of the benefit of the country. In light of the recent devastations caused by flash floods and the economic recession, Jemima urged the people around the world to acknowledge the fact that Pakistan is in crisis and that donations should be made.
Quite active on social media, Jemima took to Twitter and shared some concerning facts and figures caused by the monsoonal rains in Pakistan and causing havoc in Balochistan and Sindh the most.
She wrote, ''1000+ killed. 200K+ homes destroyed. Pakistan produces less than 1% of global carbon emissions. But it’s one of the top 10 countries most affected by the climate crisis.''
The flash floods have swallowed 60% of the infrastructure of Balochistan and Sindh while thousands of lives and livestock have been displaced and died. Local people and the government are donating as much as possible to help the people.
