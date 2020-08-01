COAS Bajwa visits troops along LoC on Eid day, hails operational readiness

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops deployed on frontlines along Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector on first day of Eidul Azha.

According to ISPR, the army chief commended their high morale, operational readiness and continuous vigil being maintained along the LOC.

While interacting with troops, he said that Eidul Azha epitomises the essence of unconditional sacrifice. No one understands this spirit of sacrifice better than a soldier.

“Let us also reiterate our pledge to always stand by our Kashmiri brethren braving Indian atrocities for their right of self-determination despite all odds,” the army chief said.

“We are aware of the enemy’s design to destabilise our country and this region. Pak Army is fully prepared and capable of thwarting any such covert or overt undertakings,” COAS said.

COAS also visited AFIC and NIHD and performed ground breaking of NEPCARD where indigenous research on heart diseases will be carried out including their preventive measures.

Appreciating contributions of Army Medical Corps, COAS said that AFIC & NIHD being state of the art facility is providing high quality medical care at National level.

He especially lauded the contributions of doctors and healthcare workers as frontline soldiers against COVID 19 pandemic.