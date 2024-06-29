Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with customer'

ISLAMABAD – Police in Jhelum City arrested owners of Shandar Mobiles, the famous Butt Brothers, on charges of theft and fraud with a customer.

The law enforcers produced the famous TikTokers in a local court and the judge sent the accused on four day physical remand.

A case lodged under sections 379, and 420 of PPC stated that Arbaz Butt and Taimoor Butt, owners of Shandar Mobile, sold a defective mobile phone to man named Syed Ibrar Shah, who found issue after reaching home.

When the customer returned to the shop next day with the defective device and buying receipt for a refund, the owners reportedly deceived him and took both the phone and receipt, per FIR.

The incident also went viral online as Butt brothers amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media platforms. In their videos, Butt brothers used to offer Apple and other high-end devices in cheap prices.