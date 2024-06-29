Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with customer'

ISLAMABAD – Police in Jhelum City arrested owners of Shandar Mobiles, the famous Butt Brothers, on charges of theft and fraud with a customer.
The law enforcers produced the famous TikTokers in a local court and the judge sent the accused on four day physical remand.
A case lodged under sections 379, and 420 of PPC stated that Arbaz Butt and Taimoor Butt, owners of Shandar Mobile, sold a defective mobile phone to man named Syed Ibrar Shah, who found issue after reaching home.
When the customer returned to the shop next day with the defective device and buying receipt for a refund, the owners reportedly deceived him and took both the phone and receipt, per FIR.
The incident also went viral online as Butt brothers amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media platforms. In their videos, Butt brothers used to offer Apple and other high-end devices in cheap prices.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.