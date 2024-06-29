Afghanistan warns Pakistan of retaliation amid cross-border attack statement

Defence Minister Khawaja warned Pakistan would not hesitate to launch attacks inside Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD - Tensions mount between Pakistan and Afghanistan again as TTP and other notorious militants are bluntly using Afghan soil.
Afghanistan's Defense Ministry responded strongly to statements by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, who hinted at possibility of cross-border attacks into Afghanistan, warning Islamabad about the repercussions.
Khawaja Asif emphasised Islamabad's sovereignty as paramount and suggested potential actions against militants based in Afghanistan, which Pakistan accuses the Taliban-led government of sheltering.
Kabul refuted these allegations, asserting that Pakistan's security concerns are its own responsibility.
Afghanistan's Defense Ministry underscored that any violation of its borders would result in consequences for the perpetrator, affirming its policy against the use of Afghan territory for attacks on any country.
Lately, both sides faced tensions in March when Pakistan conducted airstrikes on suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan after militants killed Pakistani soldiers.
Despite assurances from Taliban government in Afghanistan that it won't allow militant groups like TTP to launch attacks from its territory, TTP's activities gain traction.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
