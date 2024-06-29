Afghanistan warns Pakistan of retaliation amid cross-border attack statement

ISLAMABAD - Tensions mount between Pakistan and Afghanistan again as TTP and other notorious militants are bluntly using Afghan soil.

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry responded strongly to statements by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, who hinted at possibility of cross-border attacks into Afghanistan, warning Islamabad about the repercussions.

Khawaja Asif emphasised Islamabad's sovereignty as paramount and suggested potential actions against militants based in Afghanistan, which Pakistan accuses the Taliban-led government of sheltering.

Kabul refuted these allegations, asserting that Pakistan's security concerns are its own responsibility.

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry underscored that any violation of its borders would result in consequences for the perpetrator, affirming its policy against the use of Afghan territory for attacks on any country.

Lately, both sides faced tensions in March when Pakistan conducted airstrikes on suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan after militants killed Pakistani soldiers.

Despite assurances from Taliban government in Afghanistan that it won't allow militant groups like TTP to launch attacks from its territory, TTP's activities gain traction.