Senior actor Rashid Mehmood breaks down in tears over inflated electricity bill

01:23 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
Senior actor Rashid Mehmood breaks down in tears over inflated electricity bill
Senior most actor Rashid Mehmood is among those Pakistanis who are bearing brunt of skyrocketing electricity bills as the government took extreme measures to generate funds.

The Sher Dil star shared heart-wrenching clip online, addressing steep hike in electricity bills. He expressed his struggles with unemployment due to lack of opportunities for senior artists and his inability to pay exorbitant power bills.

Mehmood reminded PML-N government that he survived four cardiac arrests and now lamented why he got lifeline by Almighty Allah. "My god, why did you save me? You should’ve let me die," the teary-eyed actor said.

He mentioend serving Pakistani showbiz industry for a long time, but lamented that there is no work available in Lahore. Rahisid said how am I supposed to pay bill of over 45,000?, calling it unbearable.

Fans reacted to his video as Rashid remained a prominent figure in showbiz industry. He is famous for his distinctive speaking style, which was beloved by television audiences. Some of his evergreen work includes Saheen, Kajal Ghar, Mirza Ghalib, and Riyasat.

