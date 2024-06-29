Senior actor Rashid Mehmood breaks down in tears over inflated electricity bill

Senior most actor Rashid Mehmood is among those Pakistanis who are bearing brunt of skyrocketing electricity bills as the government took extreme measures to generate funds.
The Sher Dil star shared heart-wrenching clip online, addressing steep hike in electricity bills. He expressed his struggles with unemployment due to lack of opportunities for senior artists and his inability to pay exorbitant power bills.
Mehmood reminded PML-N government that he survived four cardiac arrests and now lamented why he got lifeline by Almighty Allah. "My god, why did you save me? You should’ve let me die," the teary-eyed actor said.
He mentioend serving Pakistani showbiz industry for a long time, but lamented that there is no work available in Lahore. Rahisid said how am I supposed to pay bill of over 45,000?, calling it unbearable.
Fans reacted to his video as Rashid remained a prominent figure in showbiz industry. He is famous for his distinctive speaking style, which was beloved by television audiences. Some of his evergreen work includes Saheen, Kajal Ghar, Mirza Ghalib, and Riyasat.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
