Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

Electricity bills set to be increased again in Pakistan with fuel cost adjustment

Web Desk
09:01 AM | 19 Mar, 2024
Electricity bills set to be increased again in Pakistan with fuel cost adjustment
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to give another power shock to inflation-hit masses, by raising electricity prices on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

As people in Pakistan are looking for some relief, there is apparently no respite, as government is taking stern measures under economic reforms.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) now approached NEPRA, seeking massive Rs4.99 per unit increase in fuel charges in upcoming bills on account of electricity consumed in February this year.

Power consumers should prepare be ready for another surge in already elevated electricity bills, as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has asked for a tariff hike of Rs4.9917 per unit due to fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

CPPA, representing Ex-Wapda Discos. submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), stating that the reference fuel charge for February was Rs4.4337 per unit, while the actual cost of energy delivered to Discos was Rs9.4254 per unit.

After NEPRA's nod, the new surge will cost electricity consumers an additional Rs40 billion. NEPRA will conduct a public hearing on March 28, 2024, to assess the petition.

Data shared by CPPA shows different costs for various generation sources, ranging from Rs1.3213 per unit for nuclear to Rs27.1968 per unit for electricity imported from Iran.

Meanwhile, no electricity was generated from Diesel and Furnace Oil during the month.

Another shock in the offing as electricity tariff likely to be increased by Rs1.8 per unit

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:01 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Electricity bills set to be increased again in Pakistan with fuel ...

08:42 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Strong earthquake rocks Quetta, parts of Balochistan

12:15 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's information minister takes a U-turn on X ban

11:48 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz congratulates Putin on re-election

10:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Punjab presents Rs4.48 trillion budget for last quarter of fiscal ...

09:17 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Punjab development plan unveiled

Most viewed

10:49 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

9th Class English Guess Papers 2024

11:22 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment Grade 6 Science Paper 2024

12:11 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 5 in Punjab 2024 - Class 5 Guess ...

12:16 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed's brother Najaf Hameed arrested: report

11:36 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Asif Razzaq Deenar, Leader of Tax Evasion Group, arrested in Karachi

10:18 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

President, Army Chief offer funeral prayers of military officers ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United players celebrate PSL9 title with Palestine flags, video goes viral

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 March 2024

Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.22 749.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.73 39.13
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.77 912.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.27 26.57
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 731.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 315.26 317.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: