Electricity bills set to be increased again in Pakistan with fuel cost adjustment

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to give another power shock to inflation-hit masses, by raising electricity prices on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

As people in Pakistan are looking for some relief, there is apparently no respite, as government is taking stern measures under economic reforms.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) now approached NEPRA, seeking massive Rs4.99 per unit increase in fuel charges in upcoming bills on account of electricity consumed in February this year.

Power consumers should prepare be ready for another surge in already elevated electricity bills, as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has asked for a tariff hike of Rs4.9917 per unit due to fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

CPPA, representing Ex-Wapda Discos. submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), stating that the reference fuel charge for February was Rs4.4337 per unit, while the actual cost of energy delivered to Discos was Rs9.4254 per unit.

After NEPRA's nod, the new surge will cost electricity consumers an additional Rs40 billion. NEPRA will conduct a public hearing on March 28, 2024, to assess the petition.

Data shared by CPPA shows different costs for various generation sources, ranging from Rs1.3213 per unit for nuclear to Rs27.1968 per unit for electricity imported from Iran.

Meanwhile, no electricity was generated from Diesel and Furnace Oil during the month.