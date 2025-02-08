Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold price in Pakistan sees slight drop after reaching record high of 3lac per tola

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw slight decline on Saturday, in line with the drop in international market rates.

The price of 24K gold per tola comes down by Rs1,046 to Rs299,000 while price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs897, bringing it down to Rs256,344.

Globally, gold rates also saw a dip, with the rate of an ounce dropping to $2,861. down by $8 compared to Friday. This decline followed a historic surge in gold prices, which saw a record-breaking increase on Friday.

Gold demand saw huge uptick amid global trade war concerns, which prompted investors to get their hands on yellow metal.

This fluctuation in gold prices marks a continued trend of volatility, with prices in Pakistan rising significantly throughout January and the early days of February.  As global economic conditions remain uncertain, experts predict that gold prices may continue to experience fluctuations in the coming weeks.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 8 February 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

