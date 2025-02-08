Gold price in Pakistan sees slight drop after reaching record high of 3lac per tola

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw slight decline on Saturday, in line with the drop in international market rates.

The price of 24K gold per tola comes down by Rs1,046 to Rs299,000 while price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs897, bringing it down to Rs256,344.

Globally, gold rates also saw a dip, with the rate of an ounce dropping to $2,861. down by $8 compared to Friday. This decline followed a historic surge in gold prices, which saw a record-breaking increase on Friday.

Gold demand saw huge uptick amid global trade war concerns, which prompted investors to get their hands on yellow metal.

This fluctuation in gold prices marks a continued trend of volatility, with prices in Pakistan rising significantly throughout January and the early days of February. As global economic conditions remain uncertain, experts predict that gold prices may continue to experience fluctuations in the coming weeks.