WATCH — Parineeti Chopra swoons netizens with latest singing sesh on Instagram

When Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra said, "Some songs are not a melody, they are a feeling!" the internet definitely felt goosebumps.

B-Town's versatile actress who's debut with Ishaqzaade propelled her into mainstream stardom and allowed her to showcase her versatility — not to forget her acting prowess in Hasee Toh Phasee — Chopra is one of the few artists who carved a niche for themselves without any connections.

And if her acting wasn't enough, the Saina actress is also an amateur singer who surprisingly hits the right note.

With 41 million followers on Instagram, the Meri Pyaari Bindu famed actress shared yet another candid moment of herself humming a Bollywood classic. Cozied up in a chic yet desi attire, netizens and critics were blown away by Chopra's melodious voice and her beauty.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time the Dishoom diva showed off her vocal skills. She is credited with singing Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin — her first recorded song.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praises.

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in The Great Indian Rescue, and Amar Singh Chamkila.