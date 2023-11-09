South Africa minister robbed, guns stolen from bodyguards

Authorities in South Africa have reported a "unprecedented incident" in which a government minister was robbed and her bodyguards' guns were stolen.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Monday while Sindisiwe Chikunga, the minister of transportation, was driving on a highway south of Johannesburg.

The minister's automobile was stopped by spikes puncturing its tyres, which allowed the thieves to steal goods from the occupants, according to ministry of transportation.

It further stated that the minister and her security came out of the situation "unharmed and safe."

Two South African Police Service (SAPS) firearms and personal possessions were taken by the criminals, according to police spokesman Athlenda Mathe.

"After this extraordinary incident, a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend those involved," stated Mathe.

South Africa is frequently cited as one of the most hazardous nations outside of war zones due to its lengthy history of violent crime.

In the 62 million-person nation, police reported over 500 robberies and over 70 homicides per day between April and June of this year, according to official figures.

Authorities have come under fire for allegedly neglecting to protect crime victims and get justice for them.