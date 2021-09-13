Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begin in Multan

MULTAN – The three-day 782th Urs ceremonies of sufi saint of Sub-Continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya began in Multan on Monday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the shrine caretaker, inaugurated the ceremonies of the Urs by performing traditional "Ghusal" (ablution) of the shrine.

He stressed the need to follow golden principles and teachings of the saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya. The ceremonies have been kept limited due to pandemic coronavirus, said Qureshi.

Although, devotees were not physically present in the Urs but they were attached spiritually to the shrine, he observed.

The foreign minister prayed for progress and prosperity of the country. He said that some elements were attempting to harm peaceful environment in the country by fanning sectarianism.

He urged unity into masses ranks to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies.

