FM Qureshi to leave for Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum today

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Ankara today for a three-day trip where he will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with his other counterparts from the region, where he will also highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development, and connectivity.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu has invited Qureshi to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

FM @SMQureshiPTI will undertake an official visit to Turkey to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum from 17-20 June at the invitation of FM of Turkey @MevlutCavusoglu. On the sidelines, FM will also hold bilat. meetings.

On the sidelines, FM Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’.

It further added that ‘Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation.'