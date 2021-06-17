FM Qureshi to leave for Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Ankara today for a three-day trip where he will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with his other counterparts from the region, where he will also highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development, and connectivity.
The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu has invited Qureshi to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
FM @SMQureshiPTI will undertake an official visit to Turkey to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum from 17-20 June at the invitation of FM of Turkey @MevlutCavusoglu. On the sidelines, FM will also hold bilat. meetings.— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 16, 2021
@MFATurkey @PakinTurkey
🔗 https://t.co/oEl6NSNFVE
On the sidelines, FM Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.
A statement issued by Foreign Office said that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’.
FM Qureshi, Turkish President Erdoğan discuss ... 10:23 AM | 19 May, 2021
ANKARA – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in ...
It further added that ‘Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation.'
- WATCH - Sialkot vaccination centre ransacked by locals for ‘not ...12:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- AkzoNobel Pakistan-SOS Children's Villages Pakistan partnership ...11:56 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Mufti Azizur Rehman booked for sexually assaulting seminary student11:44 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
- No summer vacations for students in Sindh this year10:50 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
- FM Qureshi to leave for Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum today10:09 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
- First trailer of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar' ...06:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- Kubra Khan celebrates 28th birthday with friends05:27 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- Rosie Gabrielle says reckless tourists are destroying Hunza07:26 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021