FM Qureshi to leave for Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum today
Web Desk
10:09 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
FM Qureshi to leave for Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Ankara today for a three-day trip where he will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with his other counterparts from the region, where he will also highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development, and connectivity.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu has invited Qureshi to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the sidelines, FM Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’.

FM Qureshi, Turkish President Erdoğan discuss ... 10:23 AM | 19 May, 2021

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in ...

It further added that ‘Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation.'

More From This Category
WATCH - Sialkot vaccination centre ransacked by ...
12:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Mufti Azizur Rehman booked for sexually ...
11:44 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
No summer vacations for students in Sindh this ...
10:50 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,119 new cases, 46 ...
09:25 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
‘It’s the culture of Punjab’, PML-N’s ...
10:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Lahore warden stops car with 74 traffic violations
09:38 PM | 16 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Famous Saudi chain AlBAIK opens in Dubai
11:52 PM | 16 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr