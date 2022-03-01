Pakistan thanks Poland for efforts in safe evacuation amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has thanked the Polish government for its assistance in the evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

The development comes as Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau. A statement issued by the Foreign Office cited “Foreign Minister Qureshi highly appreciated the Polish side for receiving Pakistani students and community being evacuated from Ukraine”.

Qureshi said Islamabad looked forward to continued assistance by Warsaw during this difficult period.

Foreign Office mentioned that the Polish foreign minister assured all-out support and facilitation in the evacuation process. Both sides also exchanged views on the international reaction to the Russian military action against Ukraine and the evacuation of Pakistani citizens to Poland.

🔔: Update on Pakistanis evacuated as of 28 February 2022 by @PakinUkraine❗️ https://t.co/YLLpqPDYAs pic.twitter.com/Jl0OD3kN9c — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 28, 2022

During the call, FM Qureshi expressed serious concern and underscored Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Minister also appraised Rau about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Moscow, saying Khan had regretted the situation and hoped that diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

More than 650 Pakistanis have so far been evacuated from the Eastern European nation, while 606 have moved out to Warsaw from where some have been brought back to their homeland.