Shagufta Ejaz shares a hilarious TikTok video about Nawaz Sharif
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Source: Instagram
Pakistani celebrities are nothing but apolitical and needless to say, they have been quite vocal about their political preference on social media handles.

The majority have sided with former prime minister Imran Khan and have slammed the new government and its leaders. However, former premier Nawaz Sharif remains to be the target of relentless trolling despite being away from the political arena.

This time around, veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz took a jibe at PML-N's leader and shared a hilarious TikTok about Nawaz Sharif. The star-studded video showed many stars like Behroz Sbazawari who joined the video all in good humour.

Shagufta Ejaz is a senior Pakistani television and film actress associated with the showbiz industry for the last three decades. The Yaariyan star is a mother to four lovely daughters. 

Celebrities react to Imran Khan’s remarks about ... 09:13 PM | 21 May, 2022

Former prime minister Imran Khan created a furore as he took a jibe at PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif during ...

