Policewoman from Sindh shares pro-Israel TikTok video

KARACHI – A woman constable from Sindh Police has shared a TikTok video in support of Israel that has killed nearly 1,900 Palestinians in latest airstrikes in Gaza following a surprise attack by Hamas.
Sumbal, 32, was seen wearing police uniform in the now-deleted videos. She had allegedly uploaded the video on the social media platform to garner more followers.
The videos were deleted after Sindh inspector general took notice of it. Furthermore, DIG Special Bracnh Asif Ijaz Shaikh has been directed to investigate the matter.
The policewoman was deployed at Sindh Police’s Special Protection Unit, which is responsible for providing security to officials working for CPEC projects.
Meanwhile, the policewoman, who hails from Mirpur Khas, has denied uploading any such video, saying someone else had attempted to embroil her in it.
Latest data shared by Palestine’s authority said the casualties from Israeli air assault increased to 1,900
Over 600 children and 370 women were among the people killed in Israeli air raids. Number of injured raised to 7,696, including 2,000 children and 1,400 women. Over dozen healthcare people also lost their lives, and 27 others have been injured in the Israeli attacks, it added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.