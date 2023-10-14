Policewoman from Sindh shares pro-Israel TikTok video

KARACHI – A woman constable from Sindh Police has shared a TikTok video in support of Israel that has killed nearly 1,900 Palestinians in latest airstrikes in Gaza following a surprise attack by Hamas.

Sumbal, 32, was seen wearing police uniform in the now-deleted videos. She had allegedly uploaded the video on the social media platform to garner more followers.

The videos were deleted after Sindh inspector general took notice of it. Furthermore, DIG Special Bracnh Asif Ijaz Shaikh has been directed to investigate the matter.

The policewoman was deployed at Sindh Police’s Special Protection Unit, which is responsible for providing security to officials working for CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, the policewoman, who hails from Mirpur Khas, has denied uploading any such video, saying someone else had attempted to embroil her in it.

Latest data shared by Palestine’s authority said the casualties from Israeli air assault increased to 1,900

Over 600 children and 370 women were among the people killed in Israeli air raids. Number of injured raised to 7,696, including 2,000 children and 1,400 women. Over dozen healthcare people also lost their lives, and 27 others have been injured in the Israeli attacks, it added.