  

Search

Pakistan

Policewoman from Sindh shares pro-Israel TikTok video

Web Desk
07:50 PM | 14 Oct, 2023
Policewoman from Sindh shares pro-Israel TikTok video
Source: Social media

KARACHI – A woman constable from Sindh Police has shared a TikTok video in support of Israel that  has killed nearly 1,900 Palestinians in latest airstrikes in Gaza following a surprise attack by Hamas. 

Sumbal, 32, was seen wearing police uniform in the now-deleted videos. She had allegedly uploaded the video on the social media platform to garner more followers. 

The videos were deleted after Sindh inspector general took notice of it. Furthermore, DIG Special Bracnh Asif Ijaz Shaikh has been directed to investigate the matter. 

The policewoman was deployed at Sindh Police’s Special Protection Unit, which is responsible for providing security to officials working for CPEC projects. 

Meanwhile, the policewoman, who hails from Mirpur Khas, has denied uploading any such video, saying someone else had attempted to embroil her in it. 

Latest data shared by Palestine’s authority said the casualties from Israeli air assault increased to 1,900

Over 600 children and 370 women were among the people killed in Israeli air raids. Number of injured raised to 7,696, including 2,000 children and 1,400 women. Over dozen healthcare people also lost their lives, and 27 others have been injured in the Israeli attacks, it added.

Israel tells Palestinians to leave Gaza within 24 hours; Hamas defies order

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:36 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Sindh MDCAT 2023 latest update here

05:50 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Sindh announces retake of MDCAT 2023

11:21 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Fact Check: Did Taliban really want to reach Jerusalem to fight ...

08:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Pakistan raises concerns over hostilities between Israel and ...

09:45 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Nipah virus alert: Sindh issues advisory to curb spread of dangerous ...

11:02 AM | 23 Sep, 2023

Shaheen Afridi shares first picture with wife Ansha, leaving fans in ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:21 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Pakistani celebs condemn Israeli brutalities against Palestinians

Horoscope

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan - 14 October 2023

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: