Israel used white phosphorus by Israel military in Gaza, Lebanon: HRW

NEW YORK – Human Rights Watch, an organisation that exposes rights abuses around the world, has confirmed that Israeli forces had used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

The rights body revealed it in a social media post on X, saying it has determined based on verified video and witness accounts that Israel used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza carried out on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Human Rights Watch has determined based on verified video and witness accounts that Israeli forces used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively.<br><br>New Q&A:<a href="https://t.co/1py96nOh1k">https://t.co/1py96nOh1k</a></p>— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) <a href="https://twitter.com/hrw/status/1712776168573682022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2023</a></blockquote>

A Malaysian-born American journalist Me Fon has explained in a post on X that “White phosphorus can burn..down to the bone as it is highly soluble in fat and therefore in human flesh..fragments can enter the bloodstream and cause multiple organ failure. Already dressed wounds can reignite”.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">". <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/whitephosphorus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#whitephosphorus</a> can burn..down to the bone as it is highly soluble in fat and therefore in human flesh..fragments can enter the bloodstream and cause multiple organ failure. Already dressed wounds can reignite.." <a href="https://twitter.com/hrw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hrw</a> QA on what's being used <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gaza?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gaza</a> <a href="https://t.co/Idgn18XmVJ">https://t.co/Idgn18XmVJ</a></p>— Mei Fong (@meifongwriter) <a href="https://twitter.com/meifongwriter/status/1712766753342628192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2023</a></blockquote>

A Palestine’s authority in latest statement said the casualties from Israeli air assault increased to 1,900.

Over 600 children and 370 women were among the people killed in Israeli air raids. Number of injured raised to 7,696, including 2,000 children and 1,400 women. Over dozen healthcare people also lost their lives, and 27 others have been injured in the Israeli attacks, it added.

In a recent assault, Palestine’s Children's Hospital was hit by white phosphorus bombs by Israeli forces as the Jewish nation tightens its chokehold in Gaza, and there is another humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory.