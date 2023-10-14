Israel used white phosphorus by Israel military in Gaza, Lebanon: HRW

NEW YORK – Human Rights Watch, an organisation that exposes rights abuses around the world, has confirmed that Israeli forces had used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.
The rights body revealed it in a social media post on X, saying it has determined based on verified video and witness accounts that Israel used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza carried out on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Human Rights Watch has determined based on verified video and witness accounts that Israeli forces used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively.<br><br>New Q&A:<a href="https://t.co/1py96nOh1k">https://t.co/1py96nOh1k</a></p>— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) <a href="https://twitter.com/hrw/status/1712776168573682022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
A Malaysian-born American journalist Me Fon has explained in a post on X that “White phosphorus can burn..down to the bone as it is highly soluble in fat and therefore in human flesh..fragments can enter the bloodstream and cause multiple organ failure. Already dressed wounds can reignite”.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">“. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/whitephosphorus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#whitephosphorus</a> can burn..down to the bone as it is highly soluble in fat and therefore in human flesh..fragments can enter the bloodstream and cause multiple organ failure. Already dressed wounds can reignite..” <a href="https://twitter.com/hrw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hrw</a> QA on what’s being used <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gaza?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gaza</a> <a href="https://t.co/Idgn18XmVJ">https://t.co/Idgn18XmVJ</a></p>— Mei Fong (@meifongwriter) <a href="https://twitter.com/meifongwriter/status/1712766753342628192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
A Palestine’s authority in latest statement said the casualties from Israeli air assault increased to 1,900.
Over 600 children and 370 women were among the people killed in Israeli air raids. Number of injured raised to 7,696, including 2,000 children and 1,400 women. Over dozen healthcare people also lost their lives, and 27 others have been injured in the Israeli attacks, it added.
In a recent assault, Palestine’s Children's Hospital was hit by white phosphorus bombs by Israeli forces as the Jewish nation tightens its chokehold in Gaza, and there is another humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.