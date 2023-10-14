Pakistani celebs condemn Israeli brutalities against Palestinians

Thousands of Palestinians became refugees in their own country on Saturday after Friday's Israeli warning to vacate Gaza within 24 hours.
The Israeli warning came after a week of intense bombing of Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories. Israel is now preparing to launch a ground offensive against Hamas after last Saturday's surprise attacks carried out by the Palestinian resistance group.
Israel has amassed ground forces and tanks in the vicinity of Gaza, complemented by the distribution of leaflets instructing civilians to vacate the northern region of the enclave. The Israeli military has conducted targeted operations with the aim of purging the area of both Hamas fighters and weaponry.
Disturbingly, the past 24 hours have witnessed a significant increase in casualties, with over 320 Palestinians losing their lives, including numerous women and children, predominantly as a result of Israeli airstrikes on convoys fleeing Gaza City.
This mounting toll coincides with Israel's persistent aerial bombardment of Gaza, which transpired subsequent to the government's warning to 1.1 million residents to relocate southward, in anticipation of an imminent ground offensive, following Hamas's attack inside Israel last week.
To date, the total count of Palestinian casualties stands at 2,215 killed and 8,714 wounded due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Meanwhile, in Israel, the death toll has reached 1,300, with over 3,400 reported injuries.
In the midst of the enduring Israel-Palestine conflict, the world has witnessed a stark division in opinions, with millions of individuals aligning themselves with one side or the other. This international issue has not only stirred geopolitical discussions but has also prompted prominent Pakistani celebrities to engage in the discourse.
Atif Aslam took to his Instagram to pray for the Palestinians saying "Allah apna reham ferma".
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.