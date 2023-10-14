Pakistani celebs condemn Israeli brutalities against Palestinians

Thousands of Palestinians became refugees in their own country on Saturday after Friday's Israeli warning to vacate Gaza within 24 hours.

The Israeli warning came after a week of intense bombing of Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories. Israel is now preparing to launch a ground offensive against Hamas after last Saturday's surprise attacks carried out by the Palestinian resistance group.

Israel has amassed ground forces and tanks in the vicinity of Gaza, complemented by the distribution of leaflets instructing civilians to vacate the northern region of the enclave. The Israeli military has conducted targeted operations with the aim of purging the area of both Hamas fighters and weaponry.

Disturbingly, the past 24 hours have witnessed a significant increase in casualties, with over 320 Palestinians losing their lives, including numerous women and children, predominantly as a result of Israeli airstrikes on convoys fleeing Gaza City.

This mounting toll coincides with Israel's persistent aerial bombardment of Gaza, which transpired subsequent to the government's warning to 1.1 million residents to relocate southward, in anticipation of an imminent ground offensive, following Hamas's attack inside Israel last week.

To date, the total count of Palestinian casualties stands at 2,215 killed and 8,714 wounded due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Meanwhile, in Israel, the death toll has reached 1,300, with over 3,400 reported injuries.

In the midst of the enduring Israel-Palestine conflict, the world has witnessed a stark division in opinions, with millions of individuals aligning themselves with one side or the other. This international issue has not only stirred geopolitical discussions but has also prompted prominent Pakistani celebrities to engage in the discourse.

Atif Aslam took to his Instagram to pray for the Palestinians saying "Allah apna reham ferma".