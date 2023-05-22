Search

Maya Ali flaunts her clothing line in latest Instagram post

Maheen Khawaja 07:22 PM | 22 May, 2023
Maya Ali flaunts her clothing line in latest Instagram post
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Maya Ali has won millions of hearts with her wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills. Her humility, grace, and genuine nature have endeared her to a wide audience.

She has recently taken social media by storm with a captivating video showcasing her latest brand photoshoot for 'Maya's Pret,' her very own clothing line. 

In the video, Ali can be seen wearing a remarkable sky-blue outfit, gracefully swaying and enchanting viewers with her stunning presence. The video, which has been circulating across various social media platforms, has garnered widespread attention and appreciation. 

The lyrics of the popular track chosen for Maya Ali's video go as follows: "Kiven Mukhre Ton Nazran Hatawan Na Tere Jeha Hor Disda" (How do I stop staring at you because I have not seen anyone like you before).

Her impeccable style and the ethereal charm of her traditional attire have left the masses awestruck.  

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

