Maya Ali flaunts her clothing line in latest Instagram post

Lollywood diva Maya Ali has won millions of hearts with her wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills. Her humility, grace, and genuine nature have endeared her to a wide audience.
She has recently taken social media by storm with a captivating video showcasing her latest brand photoshoot for 'Maya's Pret,' her very own clothing line.
In the video, Ali can be seen wearing a remarkable sky-blue outfit, gracefully swaying and enchanting viewers with her stunning presence. The video, which has been circulating across various social media platforms, has garnered widespread attention and appreciation.
The lyrics of the popular track chosen for Maya Ali's video go as follows: "Kiven Mukhre Ton Nazran Hatawan Na Tere Jeha Hor Disda" (How do I stop staring at you because I have not seen anyone like you before).
Her impeccable style and the ethereal charm of her traditional attire have left the masses awestruck.
On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
