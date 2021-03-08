Virat Kohli wishes Women's Day to wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika in love-filled post

MUMBAI – Indian national captain Virat Kohli on Monday shared an adorable picture of his newborn with wife Anushka Sharma on Women's Day.

The star cricketer took to Instagram to share his experience of becoming a father, saying he realised the "true strength and divinity of women".

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling, unbelievable, and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them," he wrote on his official handle.

"It's because they are way stronger than us men."

Kohli then wished happy Women's Day to his wife Anushka Sharma, extending his wishes to all women around the world.

"Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

They celebrity couple had taken the wedding vows on December 11, 2017, and welcomed a new member – Vamika – in their family on January 11.