Nadia Hussain and Babar Ali’s TikTok video goes viral
Veteran actor Babar Ali and supermodel Nadia Hussain Khan is conquering hearts with a new video where the two showcase their hilarious sides in the TikTok video.
The latest TikTok video of showbiz actors has been shared on Nadia's Instagram handle. The ‘Benaam’ actor looked stunning as she paired up with Babar Ali. The fun duo was spotted seen lip-syncing the lyrics of a Kumar Sanu number, ‘Kitna Haseen Chehra’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Dilwale’ (1994).
".. Khoobsurti ka tax kis ko dena chahiye?? Me or @iambabaralii??. ???????????? ????????????. #nadiahussain #tiktok #funnymemes" captioned the Jalan actor.
On the work front, Khan was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ along with Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer, and Ghana Ali among others. On the other hand, Ali is currently a part of the on-air superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’.
