Wedding photoshoot at King Edward Medical University sparks inquiry

LAHORE – The King Edward Medical University has launched an investigation after a new couple was spotted at the historic building for their wedding photoshoot.

Reports in local media suggest the couple and its photography team entered the educational place after its closing time and used different locations for the shoot.

A spokesperson of the university, in a statement, said security guards were found involved in facilitating the outsiders in the initial probe.

He clarified that no one had taken prior permission for the wedding shoot from the administration, adding that the CCTV footage was also being retrieved to take action against the people involved.

Founded in 1860 in Lahore, King Edward Medical University is one of the top public medical universities of , Pakistan. Established by the British Raj, the university is named after King Edward VII.