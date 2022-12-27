Search

PakistanViral

Wedding photoshoot at King Edward Medical University sparks inquiry

Web Desk 06:31 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Wedding photoshoot at King Edward Medical University sparks inquiry
Source: social media

LAHORE – The King Edward Medical University has launched an investigation after a new couple was spotted at the historic building for their wedding photoshoot.

Reports in local media suggest the couple and its photography team entered the educational place after its closing time and used different locations for the shoot.

A spokesperson of the university, in a statement, said security guards were found involved in facilitating the outsiders in the initial probe.

He clarified that no one had taken prior permission for the wedding shoot from the administration, adding that the CCTV footage was also being retrieved to take action against the people involved.

Founded in 1860 in Lahore, King Edward Medical University is one of the top public medical universities of , Pakistan. Established by the British Raj, the university is named after King Edward VII. 

Pakistani model apologises over photoshoot at Kartarpur gurdwara

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Reham Khan’s children dance their heart out at mother’s wedding, videos go viral

11:28 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Bank of England unveils King Charles' banknotes

02:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Here’s how Pakistani cricketers wished Haris Rauf-Muzna Malik on their wedding

11:10 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Muzna Masood Malik poses with her family on her wedding with Haris Rauf

08:18 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Pakistan decides to shut markets, restaurants at 8pm, wedding halls at 10pm in new energy-saving plan

02:51 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

'Breaking Stereotypes': Pakistani bride carries husband in her arms, sparks hilarious reactions (VIDEO)

12:05 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Death toll climbs to 59 in devastating winter blizzard in US, Canada ...

07:06 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 27, 2022

07:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.15
Euro EUR 260 262.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296 299
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.2 69.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.2 65.8
Australian Dollar AUD 152.5 153.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.97 604.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 165.95 167.3
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.29 2.34
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: