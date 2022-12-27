Search

Sports

Pakistan add three high-performing teenagers to Test squad

07:32 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Pakistan add three high-performing teenagers to Test squad
Source: PCB

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday added three top-performers from age-group cricket to the national Test squad as part of its strategy and vision to develop, grow and incentivise high-performing talented youngsters.

The decision has been taken by the Men’s Interim Selection Committee headed by former skipper Shahid Afridi with the objective of providing them international exposure and experience.

The three players include all-rounder Arafat Minhas (Multan), top-order batter Basit Ali (Dera Murad Jamali) and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad).

Shahid Afridi, Chair of Men’s Interim Selection Committee, said: “We are not only looking at present but also have an eye on the future. In this relation, we have added three top-performers from our age-group cricket so that they can spend time with their stars in the national side and learn how to plan and prepare for high pressure matches.

“Although the three players will not be available for selection, this initiative will fast track their progress and provide them better awareness, understanding and knowledge about the rigours and demands of top-grade cricket.”

Arafat Minhas was adjudged best all-rounder of the Pakistan Junior League when he scored 178 runs and took nine wickets for Gwadar Sharks, while Bahawalpur Royals’ Basit Ali was named player and best batter of the PJL with after finishing as the top-scorer with 379 runs. He also featured in the U19 series against Bangladesh in Multan in November.

Zeeshan, Basit’s team-mate at PJL, was declared the best bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets.

PAKvENG, 1st Test: Conway, Latham propel New Zealand to commanding start after Pakistan post 438

Sports

PAKvENG, 1st Test: Conway, Latham propel New Zealand to commanding start after Pakistan post 438

10:05 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Babar Azam breaks Joe Root’s record for most Test runs in a year

07:12 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

PAKvNZ, 1st Test: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz shine as Pakistan 317-5 on Day 1 against New Zealand

05:40 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Shahid Afridi hints at return of senior players to Pakistan cricket team

12:25 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

PAKvNZ: Trophy for Pakistan-New Zealand Test series unveiled ahead of first match

01:41 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Multan weather forces reschedule of Pakistan-New Zealand Test, ODIs series

05:33 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

08:57 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 27, 2022

07:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.15
Euro EUR 260 262.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296 299
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.2 69.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.2 65.8
Australian Dollar AUD 152.5 153.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.97 604.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 165.95 167.3
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.29 2.34
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: