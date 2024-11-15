Rs100 Prize bond complete Draw List 15 Nov 2024

The National Savings’ Multan office has held the balloting of the Rs100 prize bond today, November 15, 2024.

People, who have purchased the Rs100 prize bonds, are eagerly waiting for the draw results as they eye to win cash prizes

The National Savings, which works under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), offers lucrative winning amounts to attract investments in Prize bonds as there are no fixed profits on them.

Rs100 Prize Bond Latest Prize Amount

1st Prize Rs700,000

2nd Prize Rs200,000

3rd Prize Rs1,000

Rs 100 Prize Bond November 2024 Complete Winners List: