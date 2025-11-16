Pakistan confers highest civil award ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ on Jordan’s King Abdullah II

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has conferred its highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, on Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

A dignified ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, and senior civil and military leadership.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of both countries. President Asif Ali Zardari then presented King Abdullah II with the prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and his services for global and regional peace.

On this occasion, King Abdullah II also bestowed Jordan’s highest honour upon President Asif Ali Zardari.

King Abdullah II concluded his two-day official visit to Pakistan and departed after holding high-level meetings with the country’s leadership.

During the visit, both countries agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

When King Abdullah II arrived a day earlier, he was received with exceptional hospitality by President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the airport, and was also presented with a guard of honour at the Prime Minister’s House.